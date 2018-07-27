Parole Denied Again Convicted Nevada Co Murderer

Parole has been denied for the third time for a man convicted of a murder that occurred in Nevada County in 1985. Cecil Tedder has also been serving time for another murder in the Los Angeles area, where he’s originally from. County District Attorney Cliff Newell says that crime occurred in 1973 while Tedder was out of custody while awaiting sentencing for a bank robbery there…

After being released from prison for robbing the bank, Newell says Tedder came to Rough and Ready and killed Ronald Chamberlain, by blowing Chamberlain up in his pickup with dynamite. Tedder is now 71 and is in a wheelchair. But Newell says he’s still a danger…

But because of Tedder’s physical infirmities, the parole board says he can apply for parole again in three years. Tedder is serving time in state prison in Solano.