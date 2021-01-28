< Back to All News

Parole Denied Again For Sexual Assault Convict

Posted: Jan. 28, 2021 12:35 AM PST

Parole has been again denied for a Nevada County man convicted about 30 year ago for sexually and physically assaulting a teen boy at gunpoint. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says his office was among those speaking against the release of Michael McIntosh, to the State Parole Board.

click to listen to Chris Walsh

McIntosh, 28 at the time, had attempted to strangle the boy with a rope before the boy got away. It reportedly happened inside a building where the victim had a job. Walsh says the two knew each other but the boy had been, quote, “creeped out” by McIntosh. McIntosh was sentenced to life in prison and Walsh says he’s shown few signs of rehabilitation…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says McIntosh has been up for parole a number of times, with the next hearing scheduled in about three years.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha