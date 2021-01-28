Parole Denied Again For Sexual Assault Convict

Parole has been again denied for a Nevada County man convicted about 30 year ago for sexually and physically assaulting a teen boy at gunpoint. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says his office was among those speaking against the release of Michael McIntosh, to the State Parole Board.

McIntosh, 28 at the time, had attempted to strangle the boy with a rope before the boy got away. It reportedly happened inside a building where the victim had a job. Walsh says the two knew each other but the boy had been, quote, “creeped out” by McIntosh. McIntosh was sentenced to life in prison and Walsh says he’s shown few signs of rehabilitation…

Walsh says McIntosh has been up for parole a number of times, with the next hearing scheduled in about three years.