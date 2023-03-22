Parole Denied For Man Convicted Of 2 Murders

Parole has been denied a fourth time for a man convicted of two murders, including one in Nevada County, decades ago. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says the local murder, committed by Cecil Tedder in 1985, occurred in Rough and Ready…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Tedder had claimed he was going to disconnect the bomb the next morning and show it to Chamberlin, to scare him into paying a six-thousand-dollar debt. But he was convicted in 1988 and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. In 1973, he was convicted of bank robbery in Los Angeles County. And while he was out of custody awaiting sentencing he beat a homeless man to death and burned the body in Tedder’s pickup. There was insufficient evidence to convict him at the time. But he was eventually tried and sentenced to another life term in 1998, after the case was re-opened. Wilson attended the parole board hearing to oppose the release of Tedder, who is now in his 70’s…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

The Parole Board says it balanced Tedder’s advanced age and infirmities with his lack of remorse and progress in showing potential plans in the community.