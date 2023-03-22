< Back to All News

Parole Denied For Man Convicted Of Brutal Rape

Posted: Mar. 21, 2023 5:20 PM PDT

For the first time in 18 and a half years, a Nevada County man convicted of two counts of forcible rape, while also using a deadly weapon, was up for parole this month. And District Attorney Jesse Wilson says it’s been denied for Jacob Hill. It started in Grass Valley in June of 2003…

Eventually, the victim was able to escape and run to a nearby house for help. Hill was sentenced to 34 years to life in prison. Wilson was on hand to object to the release, during a Parole Board hearing, balancing Hill’s youthful age at the time of the crimes with his lack of insight and clear potential plans in the community…

Wilson also cited Hill’s failure to get any significant self-help programming that directly deals with sexual violence.

