Parole Denied In 2005 Attempted Murder Case

The first parole hearing for a Grass Valley man convicted 17 years ago of a violent and vicious attack of a 62-year-old woman at her Nevada City home was held recently. And the California State Parole Board denied the release of Fred Engel, now 43 years old. Among those who spoke at the hearing was Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson. He says in the spring of 2005 the victim had hired a company to clean her carpets and rugs…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson says the victim was able to make it to a neighbor’s home, who called for help. And it took her about ten weeks to recover…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson says Engel continues to lack insight into his substance abuse and delusional behavior and still presents an unacceptable danger to the public. The Board also cited Engel’s lack of progress while incarcerated, as well as lack of realistic potential plans in the community if paroled. They recommended continued incarceration for another five years.