Parole Granted Again For Convicted Murderer

Posted: Aug. 15, 2019 12:57 PM PDT

For the second straight year, a Nevada County man convicted 23 years ago in the murders of two teenage girls has been granted parole. The State Parole Board cited the rehabilitation progress of Sam Strange, who was 20 when the crimes occurred. But Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh notes the reversal of that decision, about a year ago, by then-Governor Brown…

Walsh says Strange has continued to blame the murders on two friends and that he only helped in disposing of the bodies…

No other arrests were ever made. The Parole Board’s decision now goes through analysis of its legal office, which will take about four months. It would then go through a 30-day review by Governor Newsom’s office.

