Parole Recommended For Nevada Co Murder Convict

A man convicted about 30 years ago for a murder in Nevada County has been recommended for parole. And the District Attorney’s Office is opposing it. Thomas Driver, 21 at the time of his arrest, was convicted of the shotgun death of Clyde Harrell, in Harrell’s motorhome in the Dutch Flat area, in September of 1988. The State Parole Board said Driver has earned many certificates and vocational skills in recent years and has offers of a job and transitional living. The board also notes he’s been violation-free in prison since 2012. Deputy District Attorney Oliver Pong commends that but isn’t convinced Driver can avoid violent behavior if released…

Pong says the Parole Board also cited Driver’s lack of maturity at that age, along with inadequate brain development and judgement formation….

Pong also asked the Parole Board to review a psychological risk assessment done in 2016. He says the report described Driver as an inmate who repeatedly failed on supervised release before the murder took place, as well as numerous violations before 2012 that included fighting, drug use, and making prison alcohol. The recommendation now goes to the governor’s office for final consideration. Pong also believes that no convicted murderer should ever be released.