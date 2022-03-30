Part Of Broad Street Closed For Dynamite Disposal

Some excitement in Nevada City, resulting in the closure of the 300 block of Broad Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Sergeant Sean Mason says was done as a precaution…

Mason says the Placer County Explosive Ordnance Detail was called out, since that’s not the Police Department’s area of expertise…

The dynamite was safely removed, about three hours after the incident began. Mason says that person should have left the dynamite on his property untouched and called police. A number of nearby businesses and buildings were also evacuated.