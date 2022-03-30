< Back to All News

Part Of Broad Street Closed For Dynamite Disposal

Posted: Mar. 30, 2022 2:22 PM PDT

Some excitement in Nevada City, resulting in the closure of the 300 block of Broad Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Sergeant Sean Mason says was done as a precaution…

click to listen to Sgt Mason

Mason says the Placer County Explosive Ordnance Detail was called out, since that’s not the Police Department’s area of expertise…

click to listen to Sgt Mason

The dynamite was safely removed, about three hours after the incident began. Mason says that person should have left the dynamite on his property untouched and called police. A number of nearby businesses and buildings were also evacuated.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha