Parting Remarks From First Youth Commission

As Nevada County’s first Youth Commission wraps up its first term, the Board of Supervisors heard remarks from four District Five members during their meeting that was held in Truckee on Tuesday. All also addressed their Latino roots. That included Vice-Chair Loretta Candia-Hernandez. As she heads to college next fall, she said the experience has helped her develop some essential skills. That included the enhancement of project management abilities…

Hardy Bullock is the fifth district supervisor representative. He remarked on how the commission’s objectives were highly aligned with the Board’s…

Youth commissioners serve one-year terms but can also serve as many as four terms. 12 of the 18 current members intend to stay on for at least another year, leaving just six openings. County Supervisors are scheduled to confirm appointments to fill those openings at their next meeting on the 25th.