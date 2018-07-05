< Back to All News

Passenger Dies in Highway 20 Crash

Posted: Jul. 5, 2018 11:11 AM PDT

(UPDATED TO ADD IDENTITY)

A two-vehicle crash east of Nevada City has claimed the life of a 71 year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles. In a release from the Highway Patrol, it was reported that 50 year-old Rick Caffey of Grass Valley was driving eastbound near Chalk Bluff Road Tuesday evening, and had his attention diverted from the roadway by reaching for an object in his car. The vehicle drifted over the double yellow line and stuck an S-U-V. Eve Karoblis-Mabe of Grass Valley died at the scene. Her husband, 71 year-old Edward Mabe, was driving. He was taken to Sutter Roseville Hospital. Caffey was not hurt. The Highway Patrol says this is the fourth death on Highway 20 between Nevada City and Truckee this year.

