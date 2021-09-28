Patience and Empathy Towards Vaccine Hesitant

As California moves forward with offering booster vaccinations to older residents, those with compromised immune systems and people working in occupations that are considered high exposure risks, that are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer dose, but there is still a concern about getting unvaccinated people vaccinated.

The COVID case numbers have been trending downward, but the COVID-19 Delta variant is not going away, and newer variants are continuing to mutate.

Health officials continue to work to vaccinate those that have been hesitant and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s, Dr. Jeff Rosenburg says it requires patience and empathy to support those that are on the fence.

Rosenburg also say that if you have questions about the safety or efficacy of the vaccine to please talk to your personal doctor.

44 new cases were added to the county coronavirus dashboard yesterday including Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.