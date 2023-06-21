< Back to All News

Patriot’s Point In Development For Shopping Ctr

Posted: Jun. 21, 2023 12:10 AM PDT

If you’ve noticed a huge American flag at the recently-rennovated McKnight Crossing Center in Grass Valley, it’s just the start of a patriotic-themed gathering space that’s under development. Speaking on KNCO: Insight on Tuesday, Jim Fitzpatrick said he’s teamed up with the head of the Center’s management group, which is based in Costa Mesa. Fitzpatrick is a former chair of the planning commission there. It’s being called Patriot’s Point…

click to listen to Jim Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick said he’s already seen a lot of support from the Chamber of Commerce and other people in the area…

click to listen to Jim Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick said he’s hoping there’ll be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Patriot’s Point in the Center, where the new Target store is, in mid-or-late August.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha