Patriot’s Point In Development For Shopping Ctr

If you’ve noticed a huge American flag at the recently-rennovated McKnight Crossing Center in Grass Valley, it’s just the start of a patriotic-themed gathering space that’s under development. Speaking on KNCO: Insight on Tuesday, Jim Fitzpatrick said he’s teamed up with the head of the Center’s management group, which is based in Costa Mesa. Fitzpatrick is a former chair of the planning commission there. It’s being called Patriot’s Point…

Fitzpatrick said he’s already seen a lot of support from the Chamber of Commerce and other people in the area…

Fitzpatrick said he’s hoping there’ll be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Patriot’s Point in the Center, where the new Target store is, in mid-or-late August.