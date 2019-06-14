< Back to All News

PBS Film and Discussion at Madelyn Helling Library

Posted: Jun. 14, 2019 7:27 AM PDT

It’s a film screening and discussion that will hopefully stimulate a conversation about values in this country. Tomorrow, the Madelyn Helling Library will be showing the P-B-S Documentary ‘American Creed’ with a talk afterwards. Tea Party Patriots co-founder and former Nevada County resident Mark Meckler is featured in the film and will be part of the post-film discussion…

Listen to Mark Meckler 1

In the film, Meckler talks about his working relationship with move-on dot-org founder Joan Blades, and how despite being on complete opposite sides of the political spectrum, they could still get along.

Meckler says that’s partly why he recently moved to Texas, is because he says that’s not really the case anymore…

Listen to Mark Meckler 2

The film also features former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, historian David Kennedy, baseball manager Joe Maddon, and more. The Madelyn Helling Library is one of only 50 libraries in the country selected for the screening, which is tomorrow at 1pm. It is free and open to the public.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha