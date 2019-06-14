PBS Film and Discussion at Madelyn Helling Library

It’s a film screening and discussion that will hopefully stimulate a conversation about values in this country. Tomorrow, the Madelyn Helling Library will be showing the P-B-S Documentary ‘American Creed’ with a talk afterwards. Tea Party Patriots co-founder and former Nevada County resident Mark Meckler is featured in the film and will be part of the post-film discussion…

Listen to Mark Meckler 1

In the film, Meckler talks about his working relationship with move-on dot-org founder Joan Blades, and how despite being on complete opposite sides of the political spectrum, they could still get along.

Meckler says that’s partly why he recently moved to Texas, is because he says that’s not really the case anymore…

Listen to Mark Meckler 2

The film also features former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, historian David Kennedy, baseball manager Joe Maddon, and more. The Madelyn Helling Library is one of only 50 libraries in the country selected for the screening, which is tomorrow at 1pm. It is free and open to the public.

–gf