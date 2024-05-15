Peace Officers Also Honored This Month

In 1962, Congress signed a joint resolution recognizing today, May 15th, as Peace Officers Memorial Day. It’s also occurring during Police Week, to honor officers killed in the line of duty. Nationwide, a total of 137 nationwide died last year, which is down 50-percent from 2022. Seven were from California. Meanwhile, 48 were shot and killed, across the country, in 2023, although that was a 23-percent decrease. And vehicle fatalities were down 31-percent. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon asked the Board of Supervisors, at their meeting yesterday, to pass a resolution…

County Supervisors approved the resolution, including Hardy Bullock…

County buildings are flying flags at half-staff today and a number of California officers, who died in recent years, are being memorialized in Sacramento. And, of course, Memorial Day, on May 27th, honors members of the military.