Peace Officers Memorial Day Police Officers Wk

In 1962, Congress signed a joint resolution recognizing May 15th of each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day, to honor those who died in the last year. And at their meeting last week, Nevada County Supervisors passed their own resolution. It also recognizes Police Week, that’s going on through Saturday. Sheriff Shannan Moon read off the names of the 15 officers in California who lost their lives in 2022. Fortunately, there were none from this area…

Board Chairman Ed Scofield initiated a moment of silence. The resolution also includes flags being at half-staff at all county buildings…

64 officers around the country were shot and killed last year, the same number as 2021. Crash-related fatalities also increased 29-percent. The California officers will be memorialized in Sacramento today (Mon.) and the 245 officers killed nationwide will be memorialized in Washington D.C.