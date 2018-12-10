< Back to All News

Peak Fire Season Finally Ends For Now

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 12:06 AM PST

This may be the latest in the season that Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit has kept peak staffing. But, starting Monday, Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says they’re transitioning out of that. That’s begun in November in recent years. Eldridge says that usually means reducing the number of engines at a typical station to two. It can be as high as twelve during the summer…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Just a year ago, because of large wildfires flaring up in Southern California, which remained dry, the local unit had to bring back two dozen seasonal firefighters that had just recently been laid off for the winter. Eldridge says even with the rainy season Cal Fire has become even more active in prevention efforts…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Eldridge says property owners are also urged to continue to take extra precautions. A leading cause of wildfires this time of year is from escaped landscape debris burning. This year, the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit responded to 364 wildfires that charred two-thousand-361 acres. That compares to 368 wildfires a year ago that scorched 12-thousand-670 acres, with about ten-thousand acres from the Cascade Fire in the Yuba County foothills.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha