Peak Heat and Peak Energy Demand Expected Today

Tuesday, September sixth, is the seventh consecutive day a Flex Alert has been declared by the state’s grid operator, due to the triple-digit heatwave that also included the hottest Labor Day on record. And it’s also expected to be the peak day, for temperatures as well as energy demand, according to Megan McFarland, with PG and E. It’s also just shy of the all-time record for electricity usage, which was set in 2006. Flex Alerts urge consumers to use less energy between 4 and 9pm, which is also when PG and E charges its highest rates. And McFarland says you can also make that pay off more, by joining their Power Saver Rewards Program, which was established this summer…

Customers earn two-dollars for each kilowatt-hour of energy saved. They will get a credit on their bill at the end of the season. Or, McFarland says, you can reduce the amount of power on the grid during a Flex Alert by enrolling in PG and E’s SmartAC program…

This year, new participants will receive 75-dollars for existing thermostats or 120-dollars off a new purchase of a thermostat. Customers cannot be enrolled in both programs.