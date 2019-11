Shutoffs or no shutoffs, longer wildfire seasons also mean Cal Fire’s Deputy of Communications, Mike Mohler, says they have to extend the period for keeping the maximum number of personnel on standby…

And when there are strong, dry, north winds in the forecast, that aren’t going to include rain, Mohler says resources have to be stretched even more…

Mohler says the fire season has extended, on average, an extra 72 days a year, over the last decade.