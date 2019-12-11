< Back to All News

Peanut Shaped Roundabout Proposed in Grass Valley

Posted: Dec. 11, 2019 6:04 AM PST

It’s referred to as ‘the triangle’, the intersection in downtown Grass Valley of South Auburn Street, Highway 174, Neal Street, Tinloy Street,. and Hansen Way. Ir’s over 50 years old and could use a makeover. Assistant City Engineer Bjorn Jones says a study, called an Intersection Control Evaluation, or ICE…

Listen to Bjorn Jones 1

There’s also the Golden Center Freeway, and pillars holding up the freeway structure in the middle. Jones says the main recommendation of the study would eliminate a couple of traffic lights…

Listen to Bjorn Jones 2

There would still be traffic signals there. Jones says they have had a workshop on the project, and have gotten concerns from the public about possible traffic backup onto the freeway, and nearby Grass Valley Charter School. A presentation was made to the City Council last night. There will still be more periods of public comment before the proposal can get approval, and then seek funding.

–gf

