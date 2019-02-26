Peanutmobile Visit

Despite the rotten weather the Planters Peanutmobile dropped by the station for a visit this morning. STAR 94FM morning hosts Dave & Andi dropped everything and charged out for a closer look. Which became a quick get away.

Driver Kelly Beach took us for a quick spin up Dorsey, down the highway to Idaho/Maryland Road, to the round-a-bout, then back up Main to the station. Along the way we were treated to the surprised faces of many of Grass Valley’s early risers, including a school bus filled with kids on their way to school.

Thanks Kelly! You were/are a great hostess, everything Mr. Peanut would want in a representative. Hope to see you and your crazy set of wheels again soon!