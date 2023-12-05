< Back to All News

Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Achieves 24-Hr Staffing

Posted: Dec. 5, 2023 12:43 AM PST

Just over a year ago, property owners passed their first-annual benefit assessment for the Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Department. And, just this past summer, Department Public Information Officer and Fire Engineer Daniel Ramey said that allowed them to finally achieve 24-hour staffing. They’ve hired two full-time engineers and two seasonal firefighters…

Ramey says that should speed up response times, on average, by around 10 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, he says the department is frequently in need of more volunteer fire personnel…

Ramey began as a volunteer with the department in 2015 before being promoted to Engineer in 2021. He qualified as Public Information Officer in 2016 and has actively worked on both Cal Fire and Federal Incident Management teams during wildfires. The 236-dollar assessment is raising around 400-thousand dollars a year. The Department will also be contributing 55-thousand dollars more a year for its capital improvement fund.

