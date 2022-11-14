Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Has New Assessment

With wildfire fears escalating in recent years, property owners have passed their first-ever annual benefit assessment for the Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Department.Chief James Bierwagen says it was the last attempt was 15 years ago, when the proposal was overwhelmingly rejected, just ahead of a recession. But this time, a 236-dollar assessment received 75-percent support. Only a majority approval was needed. Bierwagen says they currently only have two full-time paid employees covering the daytime, with volunteers are night. Part of the 400-thousand dollars in new revenue will fund the hiring of two more driver operators, along with a new chief who will replace Bierwagen, who is retiring in the near future. Bierwagen says volunteers are getting more difficult to find…

Bierwagen says the department will also be contributing 55-thousand dollars more a year for its capital improvement fund…

Bierwagen says the assessment money won’t actually be received for another year. In 1998, property owners also passed an annual 58-dollar parcel tax that’s still on the books.