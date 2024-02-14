< Back to All News

Better Pedestrian and Bicyclist Access For GV

Posted: Feb. 14, 2024 12:13 AM PST

Some significant upgrades are on the way for a couple of major traffic arteries in Grass Valley. The city was recently awarded over one-point-three million dollars from Cal Trans. And City Engineer Bjorn Jones says over one-point-two million dollars will be used for what’s called the McCourtney Road Active Transportation Project. The main feature is a “shared use path”, that will improve access for pedestrians and bicyclists. That’ll be on the bottom of the road, near Freeman Lane and Allison Ranch Road, where the Wolf Creek trailhead is also located…

click to listen to Bjorn Jones

Jones says the remainder of the funding, or around 110-thousand dollars, will be used for similar improvements for the so-called the Ridge Road Active Improvement Project…

click to listen to Bjorn Jones

Jones says it’s hoped both projects can begin this summer.

