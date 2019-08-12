Pedestrian Critically Injured Hit and Run Accident

Still no arrest, after a hit and run accident over the weekend in Nevada County that critically injured a man. CHP Officer Mike Steele says details are still very sketchy regarding the incident, which was reported early Sunday on Red Dog Road near Berggren Lane, northeast of Nevada City…

click to listen to Mike Steele

Steele says the victim is from Oakland and his name is not being released at this time. He suffered major trauma to his head and left side…

click to listen to Mike Steele

A description of the female driver was not available.