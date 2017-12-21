Pedestrian Hit and Killed Hwy 49 Near Nevada City

A South Lake Tahoe man attending Victorian Christmas in Nevada City Wednesday night was hit and killed by the driver of a car. CHP Sergeant Brian Waughn 64-year-old Ronson Sakioka was trying to cross Highway 49 near Maidu Drive…

Waughn says visibility is not good on that stretch of the highway at night…

Waughn says the driver and passenger were not injured, and no charges are pending at this time. He says drugs and alcohol were also not a factor with the driver, but it’s unknown if there any drugs or alcohol involved with the victim.