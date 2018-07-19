< Back to All News

Penn Valley Development to be Discussed Tonight

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

A proposed development in Penn Valley is expected to bring out people to a meeting of the area’s Municipal Advisory Council this evening. The MAC, as it is referred, is kind of like a City Council, but can only make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors. MAC Chair Mike Mastrodonato says the proposal was just submitted to the county in the form of a pre-application…

The proposal at the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 20 would feature a 20-thousand square foot building for retail, space for a gas station and car wash, and a fast food restaurant. No specific businesses have been named. A lot of public comment is expected tonight, but Mastrodonato says he’s not really sure how the community feels…

The meeting is at 7pm Buttermaker’s Cottage–18560 Penn Valley Drive.

