Penn Valley Development to be Discussed Tonight

A proposed development in Penn Valley is expected to bring out people to a meeting of the area’s Municipal Advisory Council this evening. The MAC, as it is referred, is kind of like a City Council, but can only make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors. MAC Chair Mike Mastrodonato says the proposal was just submitted to the county in the form of a pre-application…
The proposal at the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 20 would feature a 20-thousand square foot building for retail, space for a gas station and car wash, and a fast food restaurant. No specific businesses have been named. A lot of public comment is expected tonight, but Mastrodonato says he’s not really sure how the community feels…
The meeting is at 7pm Buttermaker’s Cottage–18560 Penn Valley Drive.
–gf
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines