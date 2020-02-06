P-V District Hoping For Passage of Measure J

Officials at the tiny Penn Valley School District are hopeful that voters will approve a bond measure that will enable them to modernize the two schools in that district. District Chief Business Officer Kayla Wasley says Measure J would provide 16 million dollars toward improvements for the two facilities, which would just get them started on some of their needs…

In addition to the 16 million from the bond, if passed, the district is eligible for another three to four million from matching funds, and also has a million dollars from the sale of Pleasant Valley School in 2018. District Superintendent Torie Gibson says there is a long list of projects they need to get to….

Passage of the bond would mean a property tax of about 29 dollars per 100-thousand dollars assessed value. The measure needs 55 percent approval to pass.

