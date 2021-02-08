Penn Valley Family Homeless After RV Fire

A Penn Valley family is homeless, after their RV went up in flames Monday morning. Fire Captain Clayton Thomas says the RV was also parked near a single-family home on the same property, on Siesta Drive, which he’s not sure was occupied. It also threatened a storage shed and the garage…

Thomas says two adults and two children safely evacuated the RV without injury. The cause hasn’t been officially determined, but…

Thomas says RV owners should also make sure they have smoke alarms. He says there was no smoke alarm in this case and if one of the adults had not happened to have been coming home, just as the fire was starting, to wake up the others, there could have been a more catastrophic outcome.