Penn Valley Fire Assessment Measure Defeated

Penn Valley property owners have rejected a parcel tax increase aimed at increasing fire protection. According to a news release from ‘Protect Penn Valley Citizens Committee’, the 216-dollar increase lost by a 60 to 40 percent margin. The League of Women Voters conducted the count over the weekend. The increase would have paid for six firefighter-paramedics, but was also more than triple what owners are paying now. Just over 31-hundred ballots out of 65-hundred sent out were returned, meaning about a 48 percent return rate for the vote-by-mail election.

–gf