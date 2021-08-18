Penn Valley Fire District Gets Boost

Facing some unexpected financial challenges over the last couple of years, the Penn Valley Fire Protection District has received a donation boost from the community. Fire Captain Clayton Thomas says in addition the the semi-annual contribution of 50-thousand dollars, from the department’s Auxiliary Thrift Shop, they’ve also received a gift of 65-hundred dollars for their Paramedic Scholarship Fund…

click to listen to Captain Thomas

Thomas says the Penn Valley department typically uses the Auxiliary donations to make payments on fire engines and ambulances…

click to listen to Captain Thomas

That includes the purchase of heart monitors utilized by paramedics during emergencies. This 140-thousand-dollar expenditure became necessary, when the company discontinued support for the previous monitors. That forced immediate replacement, leaving the fire district with a balance due of 84-thousand dollars. In addition, to allow reliable communication between emergency responders, mobile and base station radios require a 75-thousand dollar upgrade.