Penn Valley Fire Protection District Tax Bill Error

Many residents in the Penn Valley Fire District will see an error on their tax bills that will begin arriving in their mailboxes this weekend. Penn Valley Fire Chief Don Wagner says the issue effects approximately sixteen hundred of the sixty-four hundred tax bills that were sent out to district residents. The larger portion of errors were assessed to the Rescue Tax and a smaller number of errors to the Fire Benefit Assessment.

Wagner says the clerical error occurred within the District and they are working with the County to correct the errors.

Wagner says the District is taking measures to prevent this type of error ocurring again and will likely contract with a third party processing company that works with other similar agencies.

The County estimates having corrected tax bill information available on or around November 9th.