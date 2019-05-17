Penn Valley Hosts 62nd Annual Rodeo This Weekend

For the sixty-second time since 1957 cowboys and cowgirls from all over California will be competing for prizes in Penn Valley this weekend. Penn Valley Community Rodeo Association President, Dave Summers, says beginning Friday night, there will be continuos events through Sunday.*

Friday evening, gates open at 5:30 and Saturday gates open at 4:00.



The parade has been canceled due to rain.

The James Flack Band is playing before the rodeo each day and then again for the dance each night follwing the rodeo. On Sunday morning there is more Mutton Busting and Jackpot Roping. Dietrich says J-J Harrison is the rodeo clown.*

Organizers say that rain is expected Saturday afternoon, so the driest night will likely be Friday.