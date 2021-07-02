Penn Valley Library Begins Staff-less Access

Penn Valley’s new library will now also be one of only a handful of facilities in California, and nationwide, to allow patrons without staff being present. Branch Manager Cindy Pawlowski says that’s allowing them to add 14 more hours of operation, starting this weekend. They’re one of ten libraries selected to participate in a state grant, in partnership with Bibliotheca, a technology company. That’ll provide a unique self-service model called Open Plus Access…

Pawlowski says the technology will allow the Penn Valley Branch to provide service with limited resources, by maintaining access to collections, holds, and computer use…

Pawlowski says she also expects more libraries to be able to use it in the future. Open Plus Access will help libraries continue to try to recover from budget cuts in recent years that have reduced hours and staffing. It’s available for qualified patrons 18 and older on Saturday and Sunday, from 9am to 3pm, and on Monday, from 7am to 9am.