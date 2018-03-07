Man Accused Of Pointing Gun At Victim’s Head

A Penn Valley man has been arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says it began around midnight Tuesday night…

Royal says the victim was a male friend of the wife. The victim says 49-year-old Shawn Jennings pointed a gun at his head and threatened to pull the trigger, and then waved a knife in his face…

Royal says the Sheriff’s Department was soon notified and showed up at that home, which is in the North San Juan Ridge area, where they arrested Jennings.