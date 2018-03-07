< Back to All News

Man Accused Of Pointing Gun At Victim’s Head

Posted: Mar. 7, 2018 12:53 PM PST

A Penn Valley man has been arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says it began around midnight Tuesday night…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says the victim was a male friend of the wife. The victim says 49-year-old Shawn Jennings pointed a gun at his head and threatened to pull the trigger, and then waved a knife in his face…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says the Sheriff’s Department was soon notified and showed up at that home, which is in the North San Juan Ridge area, where they arrested Jennings.

