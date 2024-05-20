< Back to All News

Penn Valley Man Arrested Child Porn Possession

Posted: May. 20, 2024 12:38 PM PDT

The digital age has also meant a surge in discovery and reporting of child pornography crimes. And another local arrest has been made, this time by Grass Valley Police. Lieutenant Clint Bates says, thanks to a report from someone only identified as a “third party”, 42-year-old Ian Hunter of Penn Valley remains in jail on nine felony charges related to at least possession, if not more…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Bates says Hunter has no prior child porn arrests. But he still faces the potential for a lengthier prison sentence, with the possibility that the charges could be upgraded…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Bates says most recent notable arrests have been made through a regional high tech crimes unit or regional sex crimes task force. And finding a suspect through a more direct personal discovery is more unusual.

