A Penn Valley man has been arrested on two felony molestation charges. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says 56-year-old Kurt Tyrrell is accused…

Bringolf says no information on the victim is being released…

Tyrrell is charged with sexual penetration with a foreign object and lewd and lascivious acts with a child.