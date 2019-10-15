< Back to All News

Penn Valley Man Arrested For Sex Crime

Posted: Oct. 14, 2019 5:58 PM PDT

A Penn Valley man has been arrested on a felony sex crime charge. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Jason Perry says officers responded to a home, over the past weekend, where the victim lived. She’s in her late 20’s…

Perry says the assault occurred inside a vehicle, after the two had left a bar. 51-year-old Eric Broxton was taken into custody a couple of hours later on one charge of sexual penetration with a foreign object…

In this case, Perry says it was digital penetration. He says Broxton has been cooperative with the investigation.

