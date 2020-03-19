Penn Valley Man Arrested In High Speed Pursuit

A high-speed pursuit has resulted in the arrest of a Penn Valley man who was reportedly under the influence. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg, says it started at around four Thursday morning….

Trygg says the driver, 32-year-old Jake Alexander, soon after spun out of control and hit the center divide just under the Highway 20 overpass. But Alexander somehow regained control of his vehicle and exited the Highway 174 offramp…

Trygg says Alexander got out of the vehicle, uninjured, and was taken into custody on one felony evasion charge and misdemeanor charges of DUI and reckless driving. It’s not known, at this time, if Alexander was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or possibly both.