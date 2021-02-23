< Back to All News

Penn Valley Man Arrested In Yuba County Pursuit

Posted: Feb. 23, 2021 11:44 AM PST

A Penn Valley man has been arrested in Yuba County, after a vehicle and foot pursuit that happened Monday evening. Sheriff’s Department Crime Analyst, Leslie Williams, says it began in the Plumas Lake area, where a deputy spotted a vehicle believed to be stolen out of Auburn and driven by 33-year-old Michael Sauer…

Williams says Sauer ran across Highway 70 and into a residential neighborhood. The deputy, at that point, got backup, also from Wheatland Police and a CHP helicopter with heat detection ability. A perimeter was set up…

Sauer was evaluated by paramedics, due to the collision, before being cleared for booking on new charges, was well as the warrant out of Auburn for auto theft.

