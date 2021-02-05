< Back to All News

Penn Valley Man Faces Gross Vehc Manslaughter

Posted: Feb. 5, 2021 12:41 AM PST

A Penn Valley man is now facing prosecution on a gross vehicular manslaughter charge, regarding a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened nearly six months ago. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 48-year-old Christopher Ragans was believed to be intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed, in his car, on the night of August 16th, on Highway 20, just west of Pleasant Valley Road…

But charges had not been filed, until recently, with the District Attorney’s Office wanting additional investigation…

Steele says Ragans was also injured, along with a passenger in his car, 20-year-old Alexis Jobe of Grass Valley.

