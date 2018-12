A 64-year-old Penn Valley man has been killed in a solo vehicle accident. CHP Sergeant Brian Waughn says Brian Dallons was driving his car at a high rate of speed, Friday night, toward Penn Valley, on Highway 20 near the South Ponderosa Way overcrossing…

Waughn says Dallons then went off the edge of the road and collided with an ascending embankment and a tree…

Waughn says he couldn’t speculate on any other possible reasons for the crash.