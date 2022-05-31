< Back to All News

Penn Valley Man Killed In Solo Car Crash

Posted: May. 31, 2022 12:06 PM PDT

The identity of the Nevada County man killed in a solo vehicle accident in the Camptonville area over Memorial Day weekend has been released. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 28-year-old Jacob Demarco of Penn Valley entered just a slight curve, on Moonshine Road, west of Old Toll Road, in a BMW, Sunday afternoon…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice does point out that if Demcarco had been wearing a seat built he likely would have survived the crash…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says there were also no obvious signs of a medical problem with Demarco nor any mechanical issues. And inattention usually can’t be ruled out in accidents either. Meanwhile, he says, with the much heavier traffic volume, the CHP did make four DUI arrests over the three-day Memorial Day weekend Maximum Enforcement Period. That compares to just one a year ago.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha