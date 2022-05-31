Penn Valley Man Killed In Solo Car Crash

The identity of the Nevada County man killed in a solo vehicle accident in the Camptonville area over Memorial Day weekend has been released. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 28-year-old Jacob Demarco of Penn Valley entered just a slight curve, on Moonshine Road, west of Old Toll Road, in a BMW, Sunday afternoon…

Bice does point out that if Demcarco had been wearing a seat built he likely would have survived the crash…

Bice says there were also no obvious signs of a medical problem with Demarco nor any mechanical issues. And inattention usually can’t be ruled out in accidents either. Meanwhile, he says, with the much heavier traffic volume, the CHP did make four DUI arrests over the three-day Memorial Day weekend Maximum Enforcement Period. That compares to just one a year ago.