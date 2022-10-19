Penn Valley Man Seriously Injured In Horse Mishap

A Penn Valley man has suffered major injuries, after a mishap with a horse on his property. Fire Chief Don Wagner says it happened inside a barn on Jones Bar Road…

Wagner says the man, whom he estimated to be over 70 years old, was reportedly kicked and the horse ended up falling on him…

Wagner says the horse had been sick and was running a fever. But he says fortunately the victim had his mobile phone with him and was able to call dispatchers. At one point, he had also lost consciousness. A condition update for the man and the horse was not available.