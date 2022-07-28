Penn Valley Man Snared In You Tube Sting

A rather unusual arrest of a sex offender is reported in Penn Valley. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it started at the Penn Valley Shopping Center…

Upon further investigation, Trygg says the male reporting party, who is an adult from the Sacramento area, had been virtually communicating with 31-year-old Esvarado Cuy of Penn Valley about meeting up with someone he thought was a young teenage boy…

Cuy was booked on two felony counts of contacting a minor with the intent to have sex and arranging a meeting with a minor. The reporting party also has his own sting-type of program on You Tube called “Creep Catch”. It shows video footage of the man aggressively confronting the suspect at the shopping center and threatening to report him to law enforcement.The footage is labeled “creep number eight”.