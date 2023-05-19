< Back to All News

Penn Valley Rodeo and Parade This Weekend

Posted: May. 19, 2023 12:28 AM PDT

The 64th Annual Penn Valley Rodeo and Parade is also happening this weekend. Local realtor Teresa Dietrich is the Sponsorship Chair for what’s always the biggest event of the year. And while Saturday’s rodeo is once again sold out, Dietrich says there are some tickets left for tonight’s event, with the gates opening at 5. It’s the only sanctioned rodeo in Western Nevada County…

click to listen to Teresa Dietrich

But Dietrich says mutton busting tends to be the most popular activity. And you can see it for free Sunday morning, as well as barrel racing that afternoon. The parade is from 2-3pm on Saturday, among numerous other free attractions…

click to listen to Teresa Dietrich

There’s also a Kid’s Zone, with pony rides and a bounce house. Also, mechanical bull riding. Revenue from the Penn Valley Rodeo and Parade also benefits non-profit groups, making it a good time for a great cause.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha