Penn Valley Rodeo and Parade This Weekend

The 64th Annual Penn Valley Rodeo and Parade is also happening this weekend. Local realtor Teresa Dietrich is the Sponsorship Chair for what’s always the biggest event of the year. And while Saturday’s rodeo is once again sold out, Dietrich says there are some tickets left for tonight’s event, with the gates opening at 5. It’s the only sanctioned rodeo in Western Nevada County…

But Dietrich says mutton busting tends to be the most popular activity. And you can see it for free Sunday morning, as well as barrel racing that afternoon. The parade is from 2-3pm on Saturday, among numerous other free attractions…

There’s also a Kid’s Zone, with pony rides and a bounce house. Also, mechanical bull riding. Revenue from the Penn Valley Rodeo and Parade also benefits non-profit groups, making it a good time for a great cause.