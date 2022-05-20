< Back to All News

Penn Valley Rodeo Finally Returns

Posted: May. 20, 2022 12:35 AM PDT

The 63rd Annual Penn Valley Rodeo is back for the first time in three years, or pre-pandemic, Friday and Saturday. Event Board member and local realtor, Teresa Dietrich, says it’s going to be as popular as ever…

Events include livestock and horses. Four Star Rodeo will be taking on the California Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association’s cowboys and cowgirls in bull riding, bareback and saddle bronco, barrel racing, roping, and steer wrestling. Dietrich says the return of the Rodeo is also welcome news for nonprofit organizations….

And if you have can’t get a ticket for the rodeo, you can still attend the parade, which starts at 3pm on Saturday. The gates open for the rodeo Friday and Saturday at 5pm.

