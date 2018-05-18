< Back to All News

Penn Valley Rodeo This Weekend

Posted: May. 18, 2018 12:24 AM PDT

Penn Valley will have its biggest influx of people of the year this weekend. It’s the 61st Annual Rodeo, with two performances at Western Gateway Park, this evening at 7 and tomorrow evening at 5:30. Chamber of Commerce president Mike Mastrodonato says the format has pretty much stuck to tradition every year…

click to listen to Mike Mastrodonato

And there’s also the parade tomorrow afternoon at 3. Mastrodonato says there are about 45 entries, which is a fairly typical number…

click to listen to Mike Mastrodonato

There’s also lots of food, including a large barbecue dinner, live music, and a dance following each rodeo. Advance tickets for the rodeo are 10 dollars for adults, 15 dollars at the gate. Mastrodonato estimates around five-to-six-thousand people attending over the two days.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha