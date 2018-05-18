Penn Valley Rodeo This Weekend

Penn Valley will have its biggest influx of people of the year this weekend. It’s the 61st Annual Rodeo, with two performances at Western Gateway Park, this evening at 7 and tomorrow evening at 5:30. Chamber of Commerce president Mike Mastrodonato says the format has pretty much stuck to tradition every year…

And there’s also the parade tomorrow afternoon at 3. Mastrodonato says there are about 45 entries, which is a fairly typical number…

There’s also lots of food, including a large barbecue dinner, live music, and a dance following each rodeo. Advance tickets for the rodeo are 10 dollars for adults, 15 dollars at the gate. Mastrodonato estimates around five-to-six-thousand people attending over the two days.