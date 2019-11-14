Penn Valley School Bond Headed To 2020 Ballot

The Penn Valley School District has taken the final step toward placing a 16-million dollar bond on next year’s ballot. The Board of Trustees approved a resolution Wednesday night to place the bond on the March third primary ballot. District Superintendent Tori England says the amount is the highest option they were considering, which amounts to 28-dollars and 65-cents per 100-thousand dollars of assessed value, although the district’s total needs are around 32-million dollars. The bond would fund such projects as a separate classroom facility for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students at Ready Springs School…

Other projects include upgrading the science lab for the junior high students at the school, and upgrading the athletic field. She says a lot of dry rot repair is needed at Williams Ranch K-5 school. The district also scheduled three Town Hall meetings regarding the bond, over two months ago, but only one person showed up. But England isn’t concerned…

England says informational meetings will be scheduled for January. The bond needs at least 55-percent voter support to pass.