Penn Valley School District Names Superintendent

School District has selected a new superintendent. That’s pending official approval of the District Board at their meeting on May 12th. And she’s a familiar face. District Board President, Rob Moen, says Melissa Conley has been an employee with the district for the past 12 years…

Moen says the Board feels that Conley’s transition will provide continuity for district programs…

Conley would begin her new job on July first, replacing Torie England-Gibson, who was named superintendent in 2015. A bond measure that she championed, to generate more revenue, was defeated in March of 2020. In a statement, Conley says the district’s well-being and financial solvency are a top priority. The district has three schools, with a current enrollment of 564.