Penn Valley School District Plans For Bond Measure

Penn Valley School District officials are moving forward with plans for a bond measure, but just when it will be on the ballot, and for how much, still hasn’t been determined yet. District Superintendent Torie England says they had to close one school and sell the property, because they couldn’t afford the repairs…

The Pleasant Valley K-through-8 school was closed in 2017, and has since been sold to the Penn Valley Community Church. England says that sale is now in escrow. England also says the focus is now on the bond measure, and to determine how much the community is willing to support…

The property tax base determines the maximum with 55 percent of the vote needed for passage. England says some of the projects would include roof and sidewalk repairs, clearing out dry-rot in some of the buildings and building a new kindergarten play area.

–gf